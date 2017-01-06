CBC opposing release of warrants used by Quebec police to probe journalists

The CBC is trying to block the release of warrants that allowed the Quebec provincial police to peer into the phone records of a number of journalists in 2014, marking a rare occasion in which a media organization is opposing transparency in judicial proceedings.

In a motion filed in the Quebec Court last month, the federal Crown corporation argued that unsealing the warrants could expose the confidential sources of three CBC journalists, who were targeted by the Sûreté du Québec’s (SQ) investigation into alleged leaks to the media.

The motion pits the CBC against another media group, Montreal newspaper La Presse, which had two of its own reporters fall under the scope of the same SQ investigation. La Presse has called for the release of the warrants in order to subsequently ask the court to rule on the