Full-time work faded in 2016 as labour market rode wave of part-time jobs

People wait for the Service Canada centre to open on April 2, 2014 in Montreal. The Canadian economy closed out 2014 by losing 4,300 net jobs in December, a slight dip that left the unemployment rate unchanged at 6.6 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The national labour market saw big gains in 2016 — but unlike recent years the net job growth was propelled by a surge in the less-desirable category of part-time work.

Statistics Canada’s year-end employment review shows the country added 153,700 net new part-time jobs last year and just 60,400 full-time positions — a number so low it was statistically insignificant.

The 2016 figure represents a stark shift from year-end results in the past two years, when the agency reported gains of 156,000 full-time jobs in 2014 and 147,000 in 2015.

The final number for 2016 would have shown a loss in full-time work had it not been for a December gain of 81,300 new positions in the category — the biggest one-month increase in full-time jobs in almost five years.

The agency’s latest labour force survey says that, ove