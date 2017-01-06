National Newswatch

Full-time work faded in 2016 as labour market rode wave of part-time jobs

By — Jan 6 2017

People wait for the Service Canada centre to open on April 2, 2014 in Montreal. The Canadian economy closed out 2014 by losing 4,300 net jobs in December, a slight dip that left the unemployment rate unchanged at 6.6 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
People wait for the Service Canada centre to open on April 2, 2014 in Montreal. The Canadian economy closed out 2014 by losing 4,300 net jobs in December, a slight dip that left the unemployment rate unchanged at 6.6 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The national labour market saw big gains in 2016 — but unlike recent years the net job growth was propelled by a surge in the less-desirable category of part-time work.

Statistics Canada’s year-end employment review shows the country added 153,700 net new part-time jobs last year and just 60,400 full-time positions — a number so low it was statistically insignificant.

The 2016 figure represents a stark shift from year-end results in the past two years, when the agency reported gains of 156,000 full-time jobs in 2014 and 147,000 in 2015.

The final number for 2016 would have shown a loss in full-time work had it not been for a December gain of 81,300 new positions in the category — the biggest one-month increase in full-time jobs in almost five years.

The agency’s latest labour force survey says that, ove

The Canadian Press
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines