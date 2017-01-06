List of unemployment rates in selected Canadian cities for December

OTTAWA — The national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in December. Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities but cautions the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. (Previous month in brackets.)

— St. John's, N.L. 9.9 per cent (9.2)

— Halifax 6.1 (5.9)

— Moncton, N.B. 7.8 (7.3)

— Saint John, N.B. 8.1 (7.6)

— Saguenay, Que. 7.3 (6.9)

— Quebec 4.4 (4.4)

— Sherbrooke, Que. 5.5 (5.8)

— Trois-Rivieres, Que. 7.3 (7.2)

— Montreal 6.7 (6.8)

— Gatineau, Que. 6.1 (6.7)

— Ottawa 6.1 (6.0)

— Kingston, Ont. 5.8 (5.7)

— Peterborough, Ont. 5.5 (6.1)

— Oshawa, Ont. 5.2 (5.3)

— Toronto 6.8 (6.9)

— Hamilton, Ont. 5.9 (6.3)

— St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 6.4 (6.3)

— Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.0 (5.0)

— Brantford, Ont. 4.7 (4.8)

— Guelph, Ont. 4.5 (4.2)

— London, Ont. 7.0 (6.9)

— Windsor, Ont. 5.6 (5.7)

— Barrie, Ont. 7.4 (7.9)

— Sudbury, Ont. 8.1 (7.5)

— Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.2 (6.3)

— Winnipeg 6.9 (6.8)

— Regina 5.4 (5.4)

— Saskatoon 7.5 (7.5)

— Calgary 10.2 (10.3)

— Edmonton 7.4 (6.8)

— Kelowna, B.C. 8.9 (8.8)

— Abbotsford, B.C. 6.1 (6.5)

— Vancouver 5.1 (5.1)

— Victoria 5.0 (5.0)

The Canadian Press