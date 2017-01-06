Rapper Rod le Stod to help PQ campaign to counter Ottawa’s 150th-birthday bash

MONTREAL — Vowing to bring "a little spice" to Canada's 150th birthday celebrations, the leader of the Parti Quebecois launched an alternative campaign Friday to counter what he called the propaganda of the official events.

Jean-Francois Lisee said the "Other 150" campaign isn't designed to derail Ottawa's party, but will "put holes" in the official narrative and highlight Quebec's history and importance.

"There are some very interesting facts in the Quebec experiment within Canada that may be left behind in the official story, so we will render the service to bring these facts to life," he said at the campaign's kickoff in Montreal.

"We will give a little spice to the Canadian salad they want to serve us this year."

Lisee, who said the idea evolved out of fears that Ottawa's narrative would be "one-sided," was joined at the launch by the campaign's co-spokespeople: rapper Rod le Stod and chemist Marie Imalta Pierre-Lys.

The sovereigntist party leader noted the activities won't disrupt any official "Canada 150" events, but will liven up what he said could be an otherwise dull celebration.

"The good news is that if you thought it would be boring, the 150th birthday of Canada, think again," he said. "It's going to be interesting!"

A recent Globe and Mail report said Ottawa is spending $500 million on the events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The PQ plans to counter the official government viewpoint through speeches, social media dialogue and other actions that have yet to be announced.

The party is financing the activities, joined by a half-dozen historians who have volunteered to take part.

One of those historians, Gilles Laporte, joined Lisee at the launch. He said the year's themes would include "150 years of Quebec-bashing," "the A recent manhandled Canadian francophonie" and "no lessons to receive from Canada."

Lia Levesque, The Canadian Press