Pilots union wants Transport Canada to check foreign pilot credentials

OTTAWA — A Canadian pilots union says Transport Canada should be responsible for checking the credentials of foreign pilots.

The call comes after a foreign pilot was charged with being impaired in Calgary after allegedly passing out in the cockpit.

Miroslav Gronych, who was employed by Sunwing Airlines on a work visa from Slovakia, was charged following the Dec. 31 incident.

Greg McConnell, with the Canadian Federal Pilots Association, says Transport Canada is shirking its responsibility by asking air operators to check foreign pilots' licences and their medical records.

McConnell says foreign civil aviation bodies are still taking a very close look at the licences of Canadian pilots before validating them and the same procedure should be in place here.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau has sent a letter to airlines in Canada expressing concern about the Calgary incident and giving them until Feb. 15 to confirm their measures to ensure flight crew members are fit to fly.

Sunwing has said it has a zero-tolerance policy on crew members consuming alcohol within 12 hours of going on duty and trains all employees to report any unusual behaviour.

The Canadian Press