The inside story of Kinder Morgan’s approval

Just three days after the Oct. 19, 2015 federal election, a half-dozen of the most powerful political insiders in the country gathered for dinner in the Byward Market, a historic section of the nation’s capital filled with high-end restaurants, boutiques, courtyards and artisan shops.

Representing Justin Trudeau’s new government were his top two political advisers, Gerry Butts and Katie Telford. With them was the woman who at the time headed Canada’s public service, Privy Council Clerk Janice Charette.

They were facing Brian Topp, a wily political tactician who recently stepped down as Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s chief of staff.