Trudeau and family were New Year’s guests of the Aga Khan on his private Bahamas island

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and a few friends spent the New Year as the guest of the Aga Khan on the religious leader’s private island in the Bahamas, the National Post has learned.

The Aga Khan, who is the spiritual guide of the world’s 15 million Ismaili Muslims, has been a friend of the Trudeau family for years, beginning with Pierre Trudeau.

“Canada has come to share a close relationship with the Aga Khan and bestowed honorary citizenship on him in 2009,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement issued Dec. 13 on the occasion of the Aga Khan’s 80th birthday. “I am proud to call His Highness both a mentor and friend. He has shown time and time again that no matter our faith, where we were born, what colour is our skin, or what language we speak, we are equal members of this world.

The Aga Khan also has long ties to Canada, includ