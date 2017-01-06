Trudeau to skip Trump inauguration to meet with Canadians on cross-country tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not attend the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump, his office says, so he can refocus his energies on a cross-country tour to take the pulse of Canadians as he enters the second year of the Liberal mandate.

The meet-the-people tour comes after Mr. Trudeau has been heavily criticized in Parliament for unethical fundraisers, where well-heeled Canadians pay $1,500 to spend time with the Prime Minister in the private homes of wealthy donors.

“Trudeau’s handlers are finding they are getting out of sync with Canadians,” NDP MP Charlie Angus told The Globe and Mail. “The cash-for-access fundraisers sent a message day after day in the fall that if you wanted to talk to the Prime Minister, you had to