U.S.-Canada border crossing closed south of Montreal following bomb threat

LACOLLE, Que. — A major Canada-U.S. border crossing remained closed Friday after a bomb threat, Canada Border Services Agency said.

Spokesman Dominique McNeely said Quebec's busiest border crossing at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle received a menacing phone call that mentioned an explosive device.

McNeely said the buildings were emptied shortly after 9 a.m. as a precaution and that it wasn't clear how long a search of the area would take.

"There's a sweep of the complex going on," McNeely said. "We're working as quickly as we can with our partners, but we will reopen the crossing once it's deemed safe to do so."

McNeely said traffic is being diverted on both sides of the border to adjacent crossings.

According to the CBSA website, the crossing, about 60 kilometres south of Montreal, is the second busiest non-bridged United States–Canada land border crossing.

The Canadian Press