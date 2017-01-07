10 most damning findings from report on Russian election interference

The US intelligence community concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an “influence campaign” to harm Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the 2016 election.

The declassified reported, released Friday, determined with “high confidence” that Russia’s interference — consisting of hacking Democratic groups and individuals and releasing that information via third-party websites, including WikiLeaks — helped President-elect Donald Trump win the election.

Here are some of the highlights from the report.