A trade gamble Canada can’t win

Scott Sinclair

Like many of you, we were caught off guard by the Trump victory. We are now faced with a right-wing, plutocratic U.S. government championing a nationalism laced with racial and ethnic overtones.

Trump’s ugly style of campaigning—especially the scapegoating of immigrants and minorities—is already tainting Canadian politics. Hopefully these tactics will not find fertile ground here, but they must be condemned unequivocally.

Yet, despite all the post-election hand-wringing among Canadian economic elites about Trump’s protectionist views, an upheaval in Canada-U.S. trade relations is probably the least of our worries.

If President-elect Trump actually follows through on his pledges of a US$1-trillion infrastructure program, deep tax cuts, and sweeping environmental and financial deregulation, it might even temporarily boost the U.S. economy and Canada-U.S. trade flows. But any “Trump boom” would be short-lived, and set the stage for severe ecological and financial problems in the near future.

