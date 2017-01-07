Conservative leadership race bringing “Trump-style” politics to Canada

The federal Conservative leadership race has some Canadians wondering if the winner could be Canada’s own version of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

There are currently 13 candidates vying for the title, and in recent weeks, some have accused their opponents of bringing “Trump-style” politics to the table to try and gain votes.

On Saturday, leadership candidate Deepak Obhrai released a statement calling fellow candidate Kellie Leitch’s comments about immigration xenophobic, and compared her stance on screening immigrants to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Leitch has proposed a screening process for immigrants that would determine whether they had “anti-Canadian” values. She also said she would make immigrants pay for their own screening.

Obhrai told 660 NEWS the screening process would only divide Canadians and hurt the country’s growth. He said Leitch is using fear in her campaign, much like Trump did, and painting immigrants, specifically Muslims, as harmful to Canada.

“When you start saying ‘I’m going to screen them,’ you are putting a burden on them,” he said. “You are saying, ‘They are guilty of something.’ So you’re already putting doubt on all immigrants that are coming into this country. We need immigrants in this country. Let’s be open like we have been in the past.”

Obhrai said his version of the Conservative party is one that is diverse and inclusive to everyone, not one that’s only open to certain people.