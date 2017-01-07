Beyond Magic: David Blaine show re-aired on E4 includes moment gun stunt goes wrong at MGM Arena in Las Vegas

Magician David Blaine thought he had killed himself after one of his most infamous stunts went wrong.

The 43-year-old’s new show Beyond Magic was broadcast on E4 last night (6 January) and on ABC last month, where the main event was his bullet catch, which he first attempted in 2010.

In the trick, a gun aimed at Blaine’s open mouth is fired, and he catches the bullet in a metal cup held between a gum shield, The Sun reported.

The stunt has since been revamped and now sees Blaine pulling the trigger on himself in front of 20,000 people at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.