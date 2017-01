Federal government to pay for funeral of four people slain in Nova Scotia

The federal government is confirming it will pay for the funerals of four people found dead in a Nova Scotia home last Tuesday.

However Veteran’s Affairs officials would not elaborate further Saturday on the arrangements for Lionel Desmond, his wife, mother and daughter.

Media reports quote family members as saying they were told Saturday afternoon that the government would cover funeral costs.

Police have said Desmond shot his 31-year-old wife Sh