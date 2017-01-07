Garret Sparks makes 24 saves, Marlies blank Americans 5-0

TORONTO — Garret Sparks made 24 saves and Byron Froese had two goals and an assist as the Toronto Marlies blanked the visiting Rochester Americans 5-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

It was the second shutout in nine starts this season for Sparks, who is 5-4-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .922 save percentage with the Maple Leafs' AHL team.

Froese's two goals gives him 14 on the season and ties him with Kasperi Kapanen for the team lead.

Rinat Valiev, Andreas Johnsson and Kerby Rychel also found the back of the net for the Marlies (15-16-2).

Linus Ullmark turned away 37-of-42 shots for the Americans (15-19-1), the minor league affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto went 0 for 1 on the power play while Rochester failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

The Canadian Press