Obhrai: Leitch channels Trump by making immigrants pay for values test

Conservative leadership candidate Deepak Obhrai says that rival candidate Kellie Leitch’s plan to make immigrants pay for her anti-Canadian values screening test “is a Trump-style policy” and that she must stop her “Xenophobic attacks on immigrants.”

Leitch told the CBC’s Catherine Cullen on The House on Saturday morning that she would charge immigrants to cover the cost of her proposed Canadian values screening test.

“For myself, screening everyone for Canadian values, screening everyone at the border is important …. My intention is to transfer that cost to the individual who is immigrating here,” Leitch told The House.

Obhrai told iPolitics that all successive Canadian governments have encouraged immigrants to come to Canada and build it into a prosperous democracy, “including her own ancestors.”

“Ms. Leitch must stop her Xenophobic attacks on immigrants. Canada needs immigrants. Her screening proposal and that immigrants pay for it is a Trump style policy,” said Obhrai. President-elect Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico — and make Mexico pay for it.

“She is playing divisive and fear-orient