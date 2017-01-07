National Newswatch
The big moves to watch for in 2017

By — Jan 7 2017

Jim Warren

Change and political upheaval was the theme for 2016 around the globe.

2016 was an unpredictable year in politics. Many pundits – myself included – made some wrong calls and predictions about the outcome of major political events.

However no matter how much change there is in politics – history always repeats itself.

Therefore at the risk of making myself look like a fool, there are four major events in 2017 in Canada that will drive the political agenda and impact our lives for the decade ahead.

A Trump / Trudeau meeting, two new political leaders and a major cabinet shuffle in 2017 will have a huge economic impact on our country and the two elections could decide who the next Prime Minister of Canada is.

