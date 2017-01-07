Trudeau’s ‘unicorns and rainbows’ budgeting comes back to bite him

A couple of days before the last federal election, Stephen Harper told me the economic plan that Justin Trudeau was pitching to the electorate was “all unicorns and rainbows.”

While we never truly learn until decades later the long-term ramifications of economic decisions made today, a recent paper by the federal department of finance has shocked political watchers and given weight to the former prime minister’s comments from a year and a half ago.

The report says our debt is on track to hit a whopping $1 trillion within 15 years. It says the budget won’t be balanced until 2055. (Yup, you read that right.) It says the important debt-to-GDP ratio won’t be going down as the Trudeau Liberals said it would.

This contradicts key promises Trudeau made during the election campaign and calls all of his numbers into question.

The government paper was released quietly, two days before Christmas, at a time when hardly any politicians, staffers or media people were around to notice it.