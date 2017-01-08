National Newswatch

Bennett scores overtime winner to lift Americans past Marlies 4-3

By — Jan 8 2017

TORONTO — Mac Bennett scored 1:42 into overtime to lift the Rochester Americans to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Nick Baptiste, Casey Nelson and Justin Vaive also scored for Rochester (16-19-1).

Kasperi Kapanen struck twice, including the tying goal on a power play late in the third for the Marlies (15-16-3). Colin Smith supplied the rest of the offence.

Americans goalie John Muse made 38 saves. Toronto's Antoine Bibeau stopped 29 shots. 

The Canadian Press

