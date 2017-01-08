Conservatives can’t win without support from Quebec

There was a time when Conservatives could win without Quebec, but now it would be folly to try. Yet it seems some Tory leadership candidates and putative contenders are trying to convince the party to do just that.

Kevin O’Leary, the TV personality who keeps hinting he’ll run, has come up with bizarre excuses for why he wouldn’t need to speak French, including the assertion that it’s not necessary because many young Quebeckers are bilingual. Lisa Raitt, the veteran former cabinet minister, took a simple question in French last week but had to answer in English.

Presumably, they’re hoping that Tories haven’t noticed that things have changed. Quebec is now crucial to their electoral fortunes.