From the Liberals to the PCs, you can’t trust a thing parties say about fundraising

Journey with me, reader, back to the days of spring 2016, when the news was filled with details of how the Ontario Liberals were exploiting an election finance loophole to rake in millions of dollars during byelections.

The spending limit in byelections is about $150,000, but under the rules in 2016, each byelection campaign allowed a donor to give another $9,975 over their normal annual limit to a political party. The Liberals had used this loophole to raise nearly $7 million over three byelection campaigns, far more than any other party.

It was the latest in a series of disclosures about how Ontario’s loose fundraising rules were allowing for sketchy practices, and the opposition was pouncing all over it.

“The donations to the Liberal Party included the maximum in the Sudbury byelection using the loophole they now suddenly want to close,” PC Leader Patrick Brown boomed in question period on April 12, going on to allege that corporations were donating in exchange for government favours.

“How many examples do I need t