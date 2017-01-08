Have we learned nothing? O’Leary would be a miserable choice for the CPC

Kevin O’Leary may not be a “vampire cockroach”, as he once referred to a guest on his reality TV show Shark Tank, but he is a near relative.

He may not have called the field of candidates seeking to fill the star-spangled shoes of Stephen Harper “nothing-burgers”, but he will if he gets serious about rumbling with them.

And it hasn’t happened yet, but the Conservative party will have “a future in bad theatre”, if the man who views his money as soldiers he sends out every day to take prisoners ever becomes Conservative leader.

For those people in the shallow end of the gene pool who confuse O’Leary’s smash-mouth put downs with the path to regaining power, this caution: O’Leary will never become prime minister of Canada – as hard as people like former premier Mike Harris, ex-Senator Marjorie LeBreton, and all the others on his Explora-Deplorable Committee might try.

That’s because calling Liberals “pigs” as O’Leary once did to guests on his reality TV show is not a winning strategy beyond the borders of the Divided States of America. Canadians don’t fall for vulgar blowhards, no matter how much money they have.