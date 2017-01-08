How will the Trump factor affect Alberta? Economists say they’re optimistic

Two of Alberta’s top economists say they’re more optimistic than most people about Donald Trump’s effect on the province’s economy.

Catherine Rothrock, Alberta’s chief economist, said there’s one big caveat about predicting what the president-elect of the United States has planned, though.

“I don’t think anyone knows,” Rothrock said, at a real estate conference on Wednesday morning.

“We have spent some time trying to wade through the Trump factor,” she said. “I’m probably a little more optimistic than other people, especially on the trade side.”

Trump spent much of his campaign threatening to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement, but Rothrock expected the two governments to “work really hard to keep those trades ties open between Canada and the U.S.”

In a phone call after the election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Trump he would be happy to talk about re-opening the trade agreement.

Although Trump has shown a strong prot