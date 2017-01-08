Jerusalem truck attacker ‘was IS supporter’

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said “all the signs” are that a man who killed four soldiers in Jerusalem was a supporter of so-called Islamic State (IS).

But he did not outline evidence to support the claim.

The Palestinian man, who has since been shot dead, drove a lorry into a group of soldiers.

An emergency meeting of the Israeli security cabinet approved detention without trial for IS sympathisers.

Three women and a man, all in their twenties, were killed in the attack and 17 others were wounded, police said.