Kandahar Airfield hockey rink to be preserved in Canada

For more than a decade, Canadian soldiers like Capt. Travis Smyth stickhandled and pokechecked their way around the ball hockey rink at the Kandahar Airfield.

Now, more than two years after Canada’s official mission in Afghanistan wrapped up, the hockey rink has been disassembled and its boards are on their way back home — to be preserved at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa and at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.