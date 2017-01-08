OHL Roundup: Hargrave’s goal leads Battalion in 2-1 win over 67’s

OTTAWA — Brett Hargrave scored the go-ahead goal 11:35 into the second period and the North Bay Battalion held on for a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa 67's on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Justin Brazeau tied the game midway through the second period with his 10th goal of the season for North Bay (16-20-3).

Sash Chmelevski opened the scored for the 67's (17-18-5) in the first period.

Battalion goaltender Brent Moran made 34 saves. Ottawa's Leo Lazarev stopped 29 shots.

---

STEELHEADS 4 KNIGHTS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Tippett scored twice, including the eventual winner in the second period, and added an assist to lift the Steelheads over London.

Nicolas Hague and Nathan Bastian also scored for Mississauga (15-16-8).

Cliff Pu had the lone goal for the Knights (26-7-5), on a power play in the third period.

---

ATTACK 5 RANGERS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kevin Hancock scored the tie-breaking goal 14:45 into the second period in the Attack's win over Kitchener.

Santino Centorame, Markus Phillips, Jacob Friend and Matt Schmalz, into an empty net, also scored as Owen Sound (26-13-1) stretched its winning streak to 10 straight games.

Connor Bunnaman and Joseph Garreffa had goals for the Rangers (22-13-4).

---

WOLVES 4 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov scored twice to lead Sudbury over the Storm.

Patrick Sanvido and Alan Lyszczarczyk, into an empty net, rounded out the Wolves' (17-19-4) offence.

Dmitri Samorukov had the lone goal for Guelph (14-22-4) on a power play in the second period.

---

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mitchell Vande Sompel scored the tiebreaker to begin a three-goal third period in the Generals' win over Kingston.

Jake Studnicka and Joe Manchurek also scored in the third for Oshawa (23-12-4) and Danil Antropov had a power-play goal in the first period.

Sergey Popov had the lone goal for the Frontenacs (17-16-6) in the second period.

---

The Canadian Press