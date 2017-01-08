Portion of Highway 401 closed in Bowmanville after multi-vehicle crash

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Dozens of weather related collisions shutdown a stretch of Canada's busiest highway for several hours Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the accidents in both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 401 began early in the afternoon as the Bowmanville area east of Toronto was hit by blowing snow and whiteouts that made driving treacherous.

OPP Sgt. Vince Idzenga said that over a period of a few hours there were approximately 100 collisions involving dozens of vehicles of every type.

He characterized most of the accidents as fender benders, and said no serious injuries were reported.

But the vehicular carnage forced police to close sections of the highway in both directions for several hours until towing crews were finally able to clear the road.

The Canadian Press