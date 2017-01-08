Powerful nor’easter wallops Nova Scotia

Much of Nova Scotia is blanketed in snow Sunday morning as a storm is belting the province, leaving snow-covered roads in its wake and causing travel headaches.

At the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, many morning flights have been either cancelled or delayed.

Halifax Transit says many routes are operating on snow plans.

This morning’s 11:45 ferry service between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., is postponed until this evening at 11:45.

As of 7 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting two outages that were affecting about 765 customers.