U.S. economy depends on Canada, Ontario finance minister warns

Ontario’s finance minister is warning any Canada-U.S. trade war would hurt the American economy and risk America’s export market.

Charles Sousa says Ontario is a major buyer of American goods, with its auto sector intricately linked to that of the U.S.

“[The Americans] need that relationship to exist for their very manufacturing base,” Sousa said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period.