US presidency is not a family business, says Obama

US President Barack Obama says he has advised his successor Donald Trump not to attempt to run the White House “the way you would manage a family business”.

In an interview with ABC News, Mr Obama said that Mr Trump must “respect” US institutions.

“After you have been sworn in,” he said, “you are now in charge of the largest organisation on Earth”.

He warned that there was a difference between governing and campaigning.

“There are world capitals and financial markets and people all around the world who take re