Veterans Affairs Canada still understaffed despite Liberal pledge

The Liberals came to power promising to hire hundreds of front-line workers at Veterans Affairs Canada but only a fraction of those jobs have materialized even as the level of service to those who were injured in the line of military duty remains far below departmental standards.

The head of the union that represents employees of the veterans’ department, which has seen its staffing levels shrink dramatically since 2010, says hundreds of customer-service agents are needed right now to provide vets with the assistance they need, and many more will be required as the aging work force moves into retirement.

The number of workers is historically low – and threatens to fall further due to attrition – even as many veterans of Afghanistan try to navigate the federal system while suffering from operational stress injuries including post-traumatic stress disorder.

The question of service standards for injured former soldiers came into question this past week when Lionel D