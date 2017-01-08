Widespread ‘abuse’ of nomination process in provincial Mississauga riding: Former MP

Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown and former Mississauga MP Bob Dechert served together in former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative caucus for years.

It looked like Dechert might be reunited with his former Ottawa colleague since he had thrown his hat into the ring to run for the Tory nomination in Mississauga Erin-Mills.

He was a potential candidate in the 2018 provincial election until Saturday when he dropped a political bomb, calling for an investigation into the party’s nomination process and membership registration legitimacy.

“I have lost confidence in the integrity of the party’s nomination process,” Dechert informed the party. “I have determined to withdraw from the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario candidate selection process” set for Jan. 22.

Dechert was up against declared candidates Sheref Sabawy, Mohammad Latif, Nadeem Shaikh and Jaspreet Bassi.