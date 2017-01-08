With a key Arctic research project set to close in 2018, the Trudeau government ponders next steps

As the Trudeau government begins to set its 2017 budget priorities, the country’s 1,000-strong community of Arctic researchers is hoping to secure new funding for a key research network that will otherwise be forced to wind down in 2018. And, according to documents obtained by the National Post, those researchers have reason to be optimistic.

The research network that could shuttered in 2018 is known as ArcticNet, headquartered at Laval University in Quebec City. ArcticNet and its fate have been subject to several discussions between Science Minister Kirsty Duncan and her officials, according to documents obtained through federal access-to-information legislation.