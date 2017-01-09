Bad optics and possible conflicts launches Trudeau damage control tour

Last week, media digging uncovered the location of the Trudeau’s Christmas vacation – the 365-acre $100 million, helicopter-access private Caribbean Island of His Highness the Aga Khan.

Immediate criticism focused on the optics of Trudeau living the high life thanks to a billionaire friend. It’s actually a lot worse than that.

True, the optics were bad. The Liberals just got through a fall in which Trudeau’s cash-for-access scheme was a prime topic. Millionaires and billionaires got facetime with Trudeau for a fee. And, by Trudeau’s admission, government business was discussed. In one particularly galling and eye-rolling rationalization for the scheme, the PM said he used the opportunity to tell well-heeled guests about the struggling middle class.

This billionaire hob-knobbing adds to the weight of evidence that the Liberals’ middle class meme was only meant for campaign consumption.

And it seems the Prime Minister’s Office knew Trudeau’s vacation location would add even more. So they tried to suppress it.

Many Prime Ministers and Premiers report when and where they go on vacation. And by being upfront with journalists, nothing is made of it. Because there is no story. They are owed their private time.