Can the Liberals return to fiscal conservatism?

There was a time when the federal Liberals proudly considered fiscal conservatism a part of their identity.

If you asked a senior Liberal what it was his or her party stood for, the refrain was most often “fiscally conservative, socially liberal”.

That was then. This is now. Justin Trudeau’s team aren’t your parents’ Liberals.

But is there any hope they’ll return to their previously more balanced perspective?

These worlds collided the other day when one former Liberal finance minister spoke out on Canada’s increasing debt burden, giving advice to the current Liberal finance minister.

“In many ways, it’s the main job of the finance minister to say ‘no,’ and if you don’t have a clear fiscal framework that everyone has made a political commitment to achieving, it makes the job of the finance minister very, very difficult,” John Manley told the Globe & Mail last week. “If you have no framework, then everybody’s got a good case for spending.”

Manley made the comments in response to the shocking news discover