Charles Manson’s in Bad Shape & Back In Prison

Charles Manson is back in Corcoran State Prison, and we’re told he might not survive his health crisis.

TMZ broke the story … Manson was taken to a Bakersfield hospital a week ago for significant intestinal bleeding. Doctors wanted to perform surgery, but Manson refused. Late last week he had a change of heart, but doctors determined he was so weak he might die on the operating table.