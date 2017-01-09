Chong promises to end ‘abuse of Parliament’

Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong announced his plan Monday to end “egregious abuses of Parliament” by federal governments — and even took a swipe at his own party in the process.

“Both Liberal and Conservative governments have prorogued legislatures to avoid votes of non-confidence and debate over scandals,” Chong writes in a lengthy new policy proposal.

Stephen Harper used prorogation to avoid opposition questions about scandals during his time as prime minister. In 2009, Prime Minister Harper shut down Parliament for two months, effectively killing an inquiry into Afghan detainees, stalling government bills and allowing the Tories to take control of the Senate.

In 2013, Harper prorogued Parliament until mid-October, which ensured that he wouldn’t have to face opposition questions on the Senate expenses scandal for another month.