Conservative MP Says Ottawa On Right Trade Course

The Opposition MP for Huron-Bruce believes the Trudeau Liberal government in Ottawa was on the right track on the issue of international trade in 2016.

Conservative Ben Lobb says completion of negotiations on the Canada-European Union trade agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership is taking Canada in the right direction on the global stage.

Work on both deals was started by the former Tory government under Stephen Harper.

Now that Republican Donald Trump is about to be sworn in as President of the United States, Lobb advises the Liberals to stay on track when it comes to trade.

Lobb says it would be in Canada’s best interest to stick with the Trans-Pacific Partnership if Trump takes the US out of the deal.

He thinks that if the TPP were to fall apart without American involvement, the Liberals might be better off working out a deal with