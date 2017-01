Donald Trump hits back after Meryl Streep speech at Golden Globes

Donald Trump has hit back over Meryl Streep’s criticism of him as she received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.”

Streep said she had been stunned by the president-elect mocking a disabled reporter during a campaign appearance.

Mr Trump said: “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. “