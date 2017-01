Erin O’Toole Says He Won’t Personally Attack Fellow Tory Leadership Contenders

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole speaks during the Conservative leadership debate in Saskatoon, Wednesday, November 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

A Conservative leadership candidate is publicly pledging not to personally attack his rivals, even while conceding the strategy could cost him headlines.

Erin O’Toole made the commitment in a release Monday that called for Tories to stay united in what he hopes will be a contest of ideas.

“This is an opportunity to assess the character of the candidates. We cannot allow ourselves to attack fellow Conservatives who advance those ideas and policies,” he said.