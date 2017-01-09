Ethics watchdog ‘considering’ investigation into Trudeau’s vacation with Aga Khan

The federal ethics commissioner is considering an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent vaaction in the Bahamas after receiving a complaint from Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer.

The Saskatchewan MP wrote a letter to Mary Dawson Monday asking her to rule on whether Trudeau’s stay on the Aga Khan’s private island is a gift that violates the Conflict of Interest Act.

“As a former speaker of the House of Commons, I take the rules that MPs must follow very seriously. We need to know if it is appropriate for Trudeau to accept gifts from someone whose foundation receives funds from the government of Canada.”

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV is the hereditary spiritual leader of the world’s 15 million Shia Ismaili Muslims and a multimillionaire philanthropist.

The federal government has contributed millions to the Aga Khan Foundation to help fund its international development projects. The most recent grant was a five-year, $55-million project to improve health services in Afghanistan that was announced in December 2015 under the Trudeau government.