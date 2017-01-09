FBI arrests Volkswagen executive on fraud charges: NYT leftright 4/4leftright

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2015, file photo, the VW sign of Germany's Volkswagen car company is displayed at the building of a company's retailer in Berlin. Volkswagen has reached a tentative deal with its U.S. dealers to compensate them for losses they said they suffered as a result of the company's emissions cheating scandal. Attorneys for Volkswagen and the roughly 650 dealers announced the deal at a court hearing Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) executive on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Oliver Schmidt, who headed the company’s regulatory compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to March 2015, was arrested on Saturday by federal investigators in Florida, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. nyti.ms/2iTA73S

VW admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software known as “defeat devices” in 475,000 U.S. 2.0-liter diesel cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and make them appear cleaner in testing. In reality, the vehicles emitted up to 40 times the legally allowable pollution levels.