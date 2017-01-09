Former Newfoundland star athlete pleads not guilty to first-degree murder

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The daughter of a one-time top public servant in Newfoundland and Labrador has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Five weeks have been set aside for the trial of Anne Norris, a 29-year-old former leading athlete, to start on Jan. 15 of next year.

Norris, who appeared in the province's Supreme Court on Monday, is charged in the death of 46-year-old Marcel Reardon, whose body was found outside a downtown apartment building on May 9.

Residents who saw the body told reporters he appeared to have been badly beaten.

Police have said that they recovered a weapon, and that Reardon and Norris knew each other.

Norris, whose father Gary Norris is a former clerk of the provincial executive council and secretary to cabinet, was named in 2005 to the provincial women's under-19 basketball team competing at the junior national championships.

