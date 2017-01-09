Kevin O’Leary tells well-heeled Conservatives in Florida he’s in

Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Vancouver, Friday, May 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kevin O’Leary told a group of wealthy Canadians wintering in Florida last week that he will run for the Conservative leadership and enter the race as early as Jan. 19, CBC News has learned.

The businessman and television personality denied suggesting such a date during an interview on CBC’s Power & Politics Monday, but acknowledged a meeting took place while he was in Florida on business.

“I’m meeting with anybody that wants to talk about Canada. As you know, down in Florida, this time of the year, there’s a lot of Canadians there, so it’s easy to get a quorum. And we talked a lot about what’s going to happen to the country on its current path,” he said.

“I never asked them for money, I just asked them to listen to some ideas.”

Multiple sources who requested they not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly told CBC News the exploratory committee advising O’Leary will provide him with an assessment of his candidacy and a possible path to victory this week.