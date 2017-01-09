Manitoba politician quits, no word on byelection date to replace him

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government gave little indication Monday on how soon it would call a byelection and provide the first test of Tory popularity since the party’s decisive electoral victory last April.

Kevin Chief, arguably the most popular member of the Opposition NDP caucus, formally resigned his Point Douglas legislature seat Monday, almost four weeks after announcing his plan to leave politics and spend more time with his family.

Premier Brian Pallister would not commit to calling a byelection in time to fill the seat before the legislature resumes March 1. He would only say the vote will be held sometime within six months, as required under law.

“The constituents of Point Douglas can be assured their voices will be heard and respected with a byelection held within six months,” Pallister said in an emailed statement.

The government used to have up to one year to fill a vacant seat, and the former NDP government took almost a full year to fill ridings such as Morris in 2014 and The Pas in 2015. Pallister’s government passed a law to reduce the maximum to six months shortly after taking office.