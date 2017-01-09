Next CPC bilingual leadership debate set for Edmonton

The Conservative Party’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee announced Monday afternoon that the debate moderator for the Québec City debate will be former journalist Pascale Déry, and the next bilingual debate will be held in Edmonton.

Déry, who will moderate the debate on January 17, spent over 15 years as a journalist and news anchor with TVA and LCN, according to a release from the Conservative Party of Canada. She’s hosted numerous debates and forums in CEGEPs and universities, as well as several charity benefit events.

Déry was a candidate for the Conservative party in the 2015 election and she’s currently a senior advisor for communications and current affairs at the Montreal Economic Institute.

The Québec City debate will cover two themes – government and taxes, and national security and defence.

The organizing committee said the second bilingual and fourth leadership debate will held at the Maclab Theatre in Edmonton on February 28.