NFL Blitzes Trudeau in Arcane Super Bowl Advertising Dispute

The Super Bowl always comes with a dose of Canadian grumbling. The U.S. ads synonymous with television’s premiere event have long been blocked north of the border, riling viewers who are force-fed local ads instead.

This year, that’s set to change after a populist ruling cleared the way for Budweiser Clydesdales to trot onto Canadian airwaves. The only problem? It also kicked off a Super Bowl-sized fight that landed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s feet.

The rule change is opposed by a motley alliance led by the National Football League and Canadian telecommunications giant BCE Inc., whose Bell Media unit owns the broadcast rights. They’re joined by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, plus Canadian lawmakers, actors and unions. A court battle is underway, with the NFL essentially suing to keep its U.S. ads out of Canada, while stakeholders launch a publicity blitz.

“We’re all kind of strange bedfellows,” said Stephen Waddell, executive director of ACTRA, a union representing 23,000 Canadian performers that fears the move could ultimately trigger the end of a system the domestic arts sector relies on. “It’s the tip of the iceberg.”