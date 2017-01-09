Number of federal employees Ottawa area rises by 10.5% in 2016

The number of federal civil servants employed in the national capital area is at its highest since 2010, when the previous Conservative government began slashing public service jobs.

According to Statistics Canada, the total number of federal government employees working in the National Capital Region in 2016 jumped by 14,000 to 145,000, representing a 10.5 per cent increase over the previous year.

Ottawa saw an increase of 9,000 employees while the number working in Gatineau rose by 5,000.

Experts say the growth in employment numbers is directly tied to the Liberal government carrying out election promises to create new programs for Canadians.