Ontario agrees to fund Toronto supervised injection sites amid opioid crisis

TORONTO — Ontario is committing to fund three supervised injection sites in Toronto, as the city tries to combat rising numbers of overdose deaths amid a broader opioid crisis.

Toronto city council approved the supervised injection sites at existing downtown health-care facilities during the summer, and six months later the province has confirmed its support for the plan, with an estimated annual cost of $1.6 million and about $400,000 to create the spaces.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins spoke to Mayor John Tory ahead of a meeting Monday with politicians, public health officials and other stakeholders discussing how the city can tackle the growing and fentanyl-fuelled opioid problem.

"I believe that community-supported and community-run supervised injection services will not only save lives, but also must be part of a larger strategy for harm reduction and supports for people struggling with addiction," Hoskins said in a statement.

Hoskins also wrote to his federal counterpart Jane Philpott in support of the sites, as Toronto awaits word from Health Canada on its request for a federal exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Safe injection sites fit in with Ontario's opioid strategy, which looks to expand harm-reduction services, make changes to prescribing and dispensing and improve data collection, Hoskins said. The province is also developing a framework to respond to similar proposals from other municipalities, including a facility in Ottawa, he said.

One in eight deaths of Ontarians between the ages of 25 and 34 is related to opioid use and Toronto has seen a 77-per-cent increase in overdose deaths in the past decade, rising to 258 in 2014.

"These numbers show the need for urgent action and commitment," Hoskins wrote to Philpott. "As minister and as a physician, I support evidence-based policy-making and any initiative around making our communities safer."

There are about 90 supervised injection sites worldwide, and Vancouver is the only other city in Canada with the service.

The Coroners Service of British Columbia reported 374 illicit drug overdose deaths linked to fentanyl between January and Oct. 31 last year. Alberta reported 193 fentanyl-related deaths between January and September of last year.

Ontario, which has a population about three times the size of either of those provinces, reported 166 deaths linked to fentanyl in 2015, according to preliminary data for 2015 from the chief coroner's office.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press