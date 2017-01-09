Prop Chad Bain becomes first Ontario player to sign with the Toronto Wolfpack

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack have added some local flavour to their squad by signing Canadian international prop Chad Bain.

The 24-year-old from Belleville, Ont., is the fourth player to emerge from the trials held by the expansion team, which begins play in the third tier of English rugby league in March.

He is also the first Ontario product. Bain was one of 18 finalists selected from the tryouts to train with the club in England.

The Canadian was named man of the match in the trialists' 28-26 win over a local club, Brighouse Rangers ARLFC, last month in England.

"He worked really hard and has proven to us that he has what it takes to contribute to the squad, and it's even better that he is a native of our province of Ontario," Wolfpack CEO Eric Perez said in a statement.

Bain played for lower division teams in England and has represented Canada most recently in World Cup qualifying.

"Throughout the trials he has excelled at overcoming obstacles, and like his playing style, he has smashed them out of the way," said Brian Noble, the Wolfpack's director of rugby. "Now the hard work begins."

The Wolfpack open exhibition play Jan. 22 in England against Challenge Cup champion Hull FC.

Victoria's Quinn Ngawati, Jamaican Nathan Campbell and American Jake Eicher also came out of the Wolfpack tryout camps in Canada, the U.S. and Jamaica. The trialists' journey is being documented for a show called "The Last Tackle."

Just 17, Ngawati is seen as a long-term project. His future likely involves joining a rugby league academy in England after he finishes school this summer.

The Wolfpack are set to begin play in the Kingstone Press League 1, hoping to win promotion and eventually make it to the elite Super League. They open league play March 4 in England against the London Skolars. The home opener, at Lamport Stadium, is May 6 against Oxford RLFC.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press